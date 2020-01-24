Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 3,597 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Stack Financial Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $11,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,359,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $876,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.14. 588,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,464. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.33.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 target price on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

