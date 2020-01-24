Stack Financial Management Inc Takes $40.13 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 294,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,125,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $136.83. 23,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,065. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.63 and a 52-week high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

