Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Stag Industrial accounts for about 4.9% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 4,387.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,762 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

STAG traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.77. The stock had a trading volume of 39,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37. Stag Industrial Inc has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $33.21.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.78 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

In related news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $2,977,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.