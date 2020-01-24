Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives $37.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

STN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of STN stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 186,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,150. Stantec has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $716.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stantec by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stantec by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stantec by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

