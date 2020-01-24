Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Down 5.9%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares dropped 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.76, approximately 1,295,948 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 762,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.35 million. Research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

