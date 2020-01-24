Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Down 5.9%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares dropped 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.76, approximately 1,295,948 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 762,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.
SBLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.67.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.
