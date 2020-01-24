Starbase Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Starbase token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $60,563.00 and $1,374.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Starbase

Starbase is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

