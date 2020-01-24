State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $301,000 Stock Position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4,533.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 437,241 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,071,000 after acquiring an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,772,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 378,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 89,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAR. ValuEngine upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

CAR opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.69). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 66.13%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.