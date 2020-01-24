State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,059 Shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Green Plains worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 21.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

GPRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

GPRE stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. Green Plains Inc has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $17.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $444.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.09. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $632.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne Hoovestol sold 80,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,152,063.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,890.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,865 shares of company stock worth $5,666,458. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

