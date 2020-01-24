State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,821 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,436,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,083,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,020,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,967,000 after purchasing an additional 748,979 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,006,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,413,000 after purchasing an additional 361,111 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 595,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 358,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

GNW stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.40 and a beta of 1.68. Genworth Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $4.94.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

