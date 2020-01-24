State Street (NYSE:STT) Earns Hold Rating from Argus

Argus reissued their hold rating on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised State Street from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.53.

Shares of STT opened at $80.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.32.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 21,541.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,332 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 63.0% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 868.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

