Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLD. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Longbow Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.