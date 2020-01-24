Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,219,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,745,000 after acquiring an additional 102,413 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 119,749 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,437,000 after acquiring an additional 627,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.18. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $769.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.05 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.22%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

