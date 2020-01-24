Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $341,000 Stake in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 55.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Equitable by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 495,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Equitable by 5.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Equitable by 16.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $72,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,002,006 shares of company stock worth $3,211,878,966. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH opened at $25.49 on Friday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

