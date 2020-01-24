Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $382,000 Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 318.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,519 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 34,637 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,290,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,612,245 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,280,000 after buying an additional 739,275 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,363,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after buying an additional 565,405 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 60.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 799,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 301,410 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLF. ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,265.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $555.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.