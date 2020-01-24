Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $446,000 Stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 100.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

Shares of APO stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. Apollo Global Management LLC has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 83.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

