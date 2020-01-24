Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,674,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,147 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,340,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,444,000 after purchasing an additional 589,631 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,137,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,576,000 after purchasing an additional 377,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,761,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,845,000 after purchasing an additional 372,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,914,502.20. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $276,112.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,103. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

