Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,332,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,900,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,691,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,351,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,906,000.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

AUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13. Union Bankshares Corporation has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $49,205.00. Also, insider Low Robin purchased 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.78.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.