Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 294,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,816,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $163.33 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $163.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.21.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

