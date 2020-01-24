STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STM. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.44 ($30.75).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

EPA STM traded up €0.79 ($0.92) during trading on Friday, hitting €27.79 ($32.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,325,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.63. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.