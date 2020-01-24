Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EDI)

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.151 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06.
Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Company Profile
See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.