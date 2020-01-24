Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EDI)

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.151 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06.

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

