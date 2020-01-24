STPT Market Cap Reaches $5.99 Million (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One STPT token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. STPT has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and $358,816.00 worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STPT has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.03153503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00201692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00124726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,779,217 tokens. The official website for STPT is stp.network . STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

STPT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

