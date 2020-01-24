STRAKS (STAK) One Day Volume Tops $55.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 68.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24 and HitBTC. STRAKS has a market cap of $32,172.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,427.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.01906099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.01 or 0.03797377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00643960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00723207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00102035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010783 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028955 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00584860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

