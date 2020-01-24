Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires Shares of 2,671 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 15.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,430,000 after acquiring an additional 71,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 245.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

ES stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.50. The company had a trading volume of 44,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,942. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $91.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.95.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.