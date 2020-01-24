Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $9,804,000. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 131,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Finally, Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 475,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $388,043.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,342.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.80. The stock had a trading volume of 989,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618,320. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.05.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

