Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Metlife were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the third quarter worth $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the third quarter worth $47,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Metlife by 37.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

