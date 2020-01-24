Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 261 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Waste Management by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 45,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $121.48. The stock had a trading volume of 37,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.85 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.19.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

