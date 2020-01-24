Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 2,639 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,499 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 971,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,692,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.