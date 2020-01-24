Strix Group (LON:KETL) Price Target Increased to GBX 220 by Analysts at Shore Capital

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its price target boosted by Shore Capital from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Strix Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Strix Group alerts:

Shares of LON KETL traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 195 ($2.57). 786,298 shares of the stock traded hands. Strix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 140.60 ($1.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.63). The company has a market cap of $370.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 188.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 174.12.

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.