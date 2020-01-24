Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 48 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $15.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,471.21. 814,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,136. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,024.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,384.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,263.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,515.71.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,674,700 shares of company stock valued at $336,637,779 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

