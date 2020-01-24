Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Monday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suedzucker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.83 ($18.41).

Shares of Suedzucker stock opened at €15.13 ($17.59) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €15.55 and its 200-day moving average is €14.27. Suedzucker has a one year low of €11.20 ($13.02) and a one year high of €16.52 ($19.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Suedzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Analyst Recommendations for Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit