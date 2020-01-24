Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Monday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suedzucker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.83 ($18.41).

Get Suedzucker alerts:

Shares of Suedzucker stock opened at €15.13 ($17.59) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €15.55 and its 200-day moving average is €14.27. Suedzucker has a one year low of €11.20 ($13.02) and a one year high of €16.52 ($19.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.