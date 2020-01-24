SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.15

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 2777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

