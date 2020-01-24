Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 9,376 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $4.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.97. The company had a trading volume of 336,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,755. The stock has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

