Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 396,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,987 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $43,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,493 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,518,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 867,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,321,000 after acquiring an additional 219,733 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 821,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,965,000 after acquiring an additional 215,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $15,646,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $109.28. 574,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,581. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.61 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.55 and a 200-day moving average of $108.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.