Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys Shares of 123,646 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after buying an additional 790,879 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,426,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,885,000 after buying an additional 633,529 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,082,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,092,000 after buying an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 16,903.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after buying an additional 3,581,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,964,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. 231,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

