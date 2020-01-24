Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 2,465 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,796 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,961,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,763,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.99. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.87 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. Oracle’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

