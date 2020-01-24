Summit X LLC Invests $221,000 in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 850 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.48. The stock had a trading volume of 72,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,624. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.18. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $324.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

