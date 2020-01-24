Summit X LLC Invests $221,000 in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 850 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.48. The stock had a trading volume of 72,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,624. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.18. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $324.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.33.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
