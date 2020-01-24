Summit X LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Summit X LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.50. 151,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,154. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

