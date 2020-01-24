Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SUMO. Shore Capital cut Sumo Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 178.80 ($2.35).

Get Sumo Group alerts:

Shares of SUMO stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 193 ($2.54). 78,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,793. Sumo Group has a 12-month low of GBX 118 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 202.80 ($2.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $290.66 million and a P/E ratio of 120.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.39.

In other news, insider Carl Cavers sold 500,000 shares of Sumo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.57), for a total transaction of £975,000 ($1,282,557.22).

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.