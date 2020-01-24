SunTrust Banks Comments on WPX Energy Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised WPX Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Shares of WPX Energy stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,427. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. WPX Energy’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.