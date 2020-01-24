SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TXN. Charter Equity cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $134.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day moving average is $124.31. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after acquiring an additional 141,154 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,652,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

