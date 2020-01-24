SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Enerplus Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Enerplus had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $256.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ERF. Capital One Financial upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

Enerplus stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,031. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Enerplus by 13.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 31.6% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 19,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.0077 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

