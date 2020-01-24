Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.23. 29,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,376. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a negative net margin of 176.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 15,117.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 486,940 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 323.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

