Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

SURF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 102,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,780. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.03). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 176.50% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 323.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Surface Oncology by 15,117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 486,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

