Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $4.85 on Wednesday, hitting $68.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,311,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,784,590. Intel has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $962,702,000 after buying an additional 147,387 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after buying an additional 288,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,716,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $752,348,000 after buying an additional 496,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

