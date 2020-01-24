Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Down 9.9%

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was down 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.43 and last traded at $32.63, approximately 15,771,930 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 5,797,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

