Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Reduced by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,176,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,268,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,855 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 51.1% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,941,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,707,000 after purchasing an additional 994,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 76.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,260,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,545,000 after purchasing an additional 979,464 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at $44,667,000. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

