TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TAL. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

NYSE:TAL traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,394. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 247.43, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 141.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

