Tara L. Heath Sells 275 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE SAM opened at $393.33 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $241.72 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.22 and a 200-day moving average of $385.08. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $378.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $394.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

