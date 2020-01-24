Tara L. Heath Sells 275 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE SAM opened at $393.33 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $241.72 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.22 and a 200-day moving average of $385.08. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.61.
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $378.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boston Beer Company Profile
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.
