Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Zuora accounts for about 1.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Zuora by 2,710.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Zuora by 32.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. First Analysis initiated coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 45,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $677,379.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 105,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,269.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,510 shares of company stock worth $1,553,854. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 31,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,765. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. Zuora Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.31 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.26% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zuora Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

