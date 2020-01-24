Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 55.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 2,049.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CORR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,009. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $633.20 million, a P/E ratio of 122.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring bought 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,093.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,947.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

